South Park Rips Into ‘F*cking Douche’ Pete Hegseth In Wild Clip Set to the Tune of ‘Danger Zone’ From ‘Top Gun’

Pete Hegseth is the latest member of the Trump Administration to get roasted by South Park, with the long-running show branding the Secretary of Defense/War a “f*cking douche” in a parody of “Danger Zone,” the theme song from 1986’s Top Gun.

The mocking tune was part of South Park’s Thanksgiving-themed episode, which aired on Wednesday night on Comedy Central. President Donald Trump, in the episode, sends Hegseth to town to rescue Peter Thiel, who was locked up in the previous episode.

Hegseth is portrayed as a macho kook who is fixated on posting content to social media.

“Pete Hegseth is a f*cking douche,” the song goes. “Acting like a tough guy, posting it around the world. Making lots of content like a little teen-age-rrr.”

The episode shows a cartoon Hegseth tackling and arresting locals, doing pull-ups, and taking a selfie while flying a jet as the Kenny Loggins parody plays.

South Park says Pete Hegseth is a fucking douche #southpark pic.twitter.com/snUL5HE7EP — Alex Haha 🃏 (@DevilsAdvocateC) November 27, 2025

Hegseth said he went to “woke liberal” South Park to “kick bubble gum and chew ass, and I’m all out of ass.” The president then calls and berates Hegseth, saying he needs to stop making content and save Thiel.

Later, Hegseth enters the local police station in dramatic fashion, accompanied by two National Guard members who are streaming the attempt to break Thiel loose. Hegseth and the troops are thwarted, though, and the secretary ends up in the clink alongside Thiel.

The episode also showed South Park participating in a 5K Turkey Trot sponsored by Saudi Arabia.

“Disparaging remarks towards the Saudi Royal family are strictly prohibited,” the ad for the trot said — goofing on Trump’s recent meeting with Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was also skewered in the episode; she was seen shooting and killing a dog as the locals ran in the 5K.

The comedy program, led by creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, has been ripping the Trump Administration on a seemingly weekly basis. Trump was depicted as having sex with Vice President JD Vance during an episode two weeks ago, to point to a recent example.