Hegseth’s Pastor Agrees With Interviewer Who Says ‘I Pray That God Kills’ Democratic Candidate 

The pastor and spiritual adviser to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth agreed with a podcaster’s wish that God kill state Rep. James Talarico (D-TX).

Brooks Potteiger is a pastor at Pilgrim Hill Reformed Fellowship, a church in the Nashville area that Hegseth attends. In August, Hegseth held a Christian religious service at the Pentagon, where Potteiger was invited to say a prayer.

Last Tuesday, Potteiger appeared on the Reformation Red Pill podcast, where host Joshua Haymes, who is also a member of Pilgrim Hill, made some astonishing remarks about Talarico. This month, Talarico won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate after having spoken openly about his Christian faith while also opposing Christian nationalism, to which Hegseth subscribes.

“I pray that God kills him,” Haymes said. “Ultimately, that means killing his heart and raising him up to new life in Christ.”

“Right,” Potteiger agreed. “We want him crucified with Christ.”

“That’s exactly right,” Haymes responded. “We want death and new life, right? And if it would not be within God’s will to do so, stop him by any means necessary, O God. That’s why we pray imprecatory psalms, even in our Lord’s day service.”

An imprecatory psalm is a prayer that wishes for judgment, death, or misery on other people.

Hegseth himself has appeared on Haymes’ podcast at least four times.

In November’s general election, Talarico will face the winner of the May Republican primary runoff between Sen. John Coryn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Watch above via Red Pill Feformation.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!