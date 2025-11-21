Civil War Erupts on Sports Twitter Over Pablo Torre-Riley Gaines Spat

Sportswriter Pablo Torre faced a bevy of attacks from OutKick personalities over an episode of his show focused on former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines.

Thursday’s episode of the investigative show Pablo Torre Finds Out took a closer look at Gaines’s rise to fame in conservative media. The 25-year-old famously competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas when the two were in college, and Gaines has since become one of the more vocal advocates for banning trans athletes from women’s sports.

Throughout the 80-minute episode, Torre examined everything from Gaines’s rhetoric to the financial side of her career. Torre also seemed to take issue with what he characterized as Gaines’s relative silence on the matter of her former college coach Lars Jorgensen being accused of sexually assaulting her teammates. Torre cited a tweet Gaines posted when the allegations were brought to light, but criticized her not speaking out on the issue as much as she’s spoken out about trans athletes.

The episode quickly drew the ire of OutKick founder Clay Travis, who called Torre’s investigation “embarrassing” and even referred to him as a “coward.” He also repeatedly challenged Torre to say if he believes “men should be able to compete in women’s sports.”

This is embarrassing, Pablo. Your “big investigation” uncovered that Riley Gaines is paid to share her story and that being forced to compete against a man in an NCAA swimming championship changed her perspective on trans issues. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 20, 2025

Look @PabloTorre is a coward on this issue. There are two options here: 1. He agrees with me and Riley that men shouldn’t be allowed to compete in women’s sports but is afraid to say it because left wingers will be mad at him on here or 2. He thinks men should be able to compete… https://t.co/OvmEd8khRR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 21, 2025

Do you believe men should be able to compete in women’s sports, Pablo? That isn’t a hard question to answer for most sports fans. My answer is no. You’ve spent all day avoiding answering this simple question. https://t.co/iucMIGHGqK — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 21, 2025

The episode also got the attention of Megyn Kelly, who called it a “ridiculous hit piece.”

There is a long, ridiculous hit piece by a far left pub & a sports journo right now attacking @Riley_Gaines_, in which her big sin is apparently … she gets paid for speeches/the work she does standing up for women. A swing & a pathetic miss. Riley is a nat’l treasure. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 21, 2025

At one point, Torre’s critics found a tweet of his from 2015 in which he claimed, “If you’re defending a man’s right to expose himself to a female employee, against her will, at work, I humbly beg you to never procreate.”

If you're defending a man's right to expose himself to a female employee, against her will, at work, I humbly beg you to never procreate — Pablo Torre 👀 (@PabloTorre) February 16, 2016

Both Travis and Gaines reposted the tweet to confront Torre about his support of trans athletes.

Oh, Pablo. Wait until 2016 Pablo finds out about 2025 Pablo. This should be a hell of an episode. https://t.co/xy1V5mRXPW — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 21, 2025

Just wanted to follow up on this… https://t.co/CJl8I1IWqQ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 21, 2025

In response, Torre noted that he was referring to former NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Gaines, as Torre noted with a repost, remained a big supporter of Favre despite the litany of controversies surrounding him.

Hi Riley, Just wanted to follow up on the list of fact-checking questions we sent you — which included the comments from your former teammates about you and head coach Lars Jorgensen. In the meantime, re: the below 2016 tweet, I was talking about Brett Favre. Thanks,

Pablo https://t.co/mrZu1pYhgh pic.twitter.com/4JYE5GvvmO — Pablo Torre 👀 (@PabloTorre) November 21, 2025

