Scott Jennings Defends Trump’s Execution Rant: ‘He Has Every Right to Be Outraged!’

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings went off on the “clown” Democratic lawmakers who participated in a video that led to President Donald Trump suggesting they be arrested and put on trial for “seditious behavior.”

Jennings joined Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast on Friday, and Jennings held nothing back when offering his analysis of the back-and-forth between Trump and Democrats.

“First of all, what they’re saying is complete and utter bulls**t. There are no illegal orders. What illegal orders?!” Jennings said.

Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), and Reps Jason Crow (D-CO), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) all took part in a video that addressed military service members and intelligence officials and urged them not to follow “illegal orders” under Trump.

The lawmakers, all of whom served in the military or in the intelligence community, accused the administration of “pitting” the military against American citizens and warned “threats” to the Constitution are coming from within the United States.

Jennings blasted the lawmakers as “clowns” and argued they “can’t name one” order they actually have an issue with. He accused the Democrats of trying to “foment” insurrection and violence against the president.

He said:

I was on CNN yesterday and we had one of these clowns on, Jason Crow. Kasie Hunt asked him, is there a specific order you’re worried about? Well, no, we’re just generally saying it out loud. The other thing they said there is vital. The threats to the Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, they’re coming from within. They said the president is a threat to the Constitution. This is the same garbage they have been peddling that has led to violence against the president, that has led to violence against ICE agents, that has led to violence against people who are operating our government right now. This is rhetoric is designed to foment insurrection against the commander in chief and violence against the commander in chief.

Jennings defended Trump’s response and scoffed at the idea that the president called for the “deaths” of anyone.

In Trump’s posts, he called for the lawmakers in the video to be “ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL” and later added that “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” is “punishable by DEATH!”

“Telling the soldiers not to follow orders from the commander in chief?! If I were Donald Trump, I would be outraged,” Jennings said. “He is outraged, he has every right to be outraged. This is extraordinarily irresponsible what these Democrats are doing.”

Watch above via PBD Podcast.