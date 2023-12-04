ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Absolutely Loses It Over Florida State Snub in Fiery Rant: Yesterday, ‘Football Became Figure Skating!’

ESPN commentator Mike Greenberg claimed the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is turning football into “figure skating” after leaving Florida State out of the playoff.

As is the case most years, the committee’s top four teams — which will compete in the College Football Playoff — have been the subject of great debate since they were announced. Despite going undefeated and winning the ACC championship, FSU was left out of the top four and will miss the playoff. Texas and Alabama, which both have a loss on their records, were ranked third and fourth, respectively.

Take a look at the full and final #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings upon completion of the 2023 college football regular season! 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/lNwOfzJG1o — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 3, 2023

On Monday’s episode of Get Up, Greenberg accused the system of being “dead wrong” while explaining how it would play out in the NFL.

“When the NFL season ends, let all the teams play all 17 of their games,” Greenberg said. “Then, I’m gonna put together committee: former coaches (like) Rex Ryan, Mike Shanahan, Bill Parcells, Marv Levy — 98 years old, God bless him still out there. You guys know football? You know a lot about football. So, why don’t you decide which 14 teams will wind up getting in? You decided which the 14 best are because you know football way better. What does it matter what happens on the field?

“The system stinks is the point! The system is dead wrong!”

Those in support of Florida State not making the playoff point at the fact that the team lost its top two quarterbacks and were left with the third-string QB. Still, the team continued winning.

Greenberg, like others who have countered that point, believed the team shouldn’t have punished for those injuries, especially when it kept winning.

“Florida State scheduled a powerhouse,” he continued. “They played them on a neutral field and beat them. They won every game in front of them. They won what we call a ‘Power 5’ league… They won all of their games! Anyone can get hurt at any time. They did literally everything that could be asked of a team, and 13 people making the subjective — not objective — decision that they aren’t good anymore, left them out of it.

“You know what happened yesterday? Football became figure skating. Figure skating is something judges that decide because there is no objective way to decide if you or you are the better figure skater; but there is an objective way to judge football teams based on what they did. Florida State’s strength of record was three — three — at the end of the season!”

Watch above via ESPN