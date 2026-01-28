Paul Finebaum Caller Stays on the Line After Tree Falls Through His Bedroom — Proceeds to Ask About SEC Football

A caller on The Paul Finebaum Show decided to stay on the line and talk college football despite a tree falling through his house just minutes earlier.

On Tuesday’s episode, host Paul Finebaum welcomed on a man identified as Vance from Georgia. Immediately after finally getting onto the show, Vance let Finebaum and his audience know his circumstances were less than ideal at the moment.

“Hey, Paul,” Vance began. “This is an interesting call. About two minutes ago, a tree just fell through my bedroom.”

A stunned Finebaum responded with, “Oh my goodness!”

“Yeah, and I’m a little bit in shock, I guess,” Vance continued. “I’m in another part of the home, and I heard — and, of course, felt — this noise. And all of a sudden I heard this ‘BOOM.'”

That’s when Finebaum stepped in to ask what many were surely wondering at that moment.

“So your first inclination was to wait to go on the Finebaum Show?” the host said. “Is that it?”

Vance’s reasoning for staying on was simple: what else was he supposed to do?

“I don’t know what else the hell to do!” Vance responded. “Didn’t hurt either one of my dogs and I’m like, well, there’s nothing I can do right this second. That’s why I didn’t hang up the phone and panic.”

With the context of the call out of the way, Vance somehow got back to the original point he wanted to make.

“So my point is,” Vance said, “Didn’t LSU last year — you know these facts and I don’t — didn’t they have, like, the largest portal class or one of the biggest ones coming in?”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!