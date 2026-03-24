Tennis Star Coco Cauff Admits to Getting Pointers from Social Media After Match Win: ‘I Saw a Tweet…’

American tennis star Coco Gauff on Monday credited social media for giving her the pointers she needed to win her round of 16 match in the Miami Open.

Gauff, the fourth-ranked player in the world, defeated Sorana Cirstea of Romania on Monday. With the win, Gauff advanced to Tuesday’s quarterfinal against Swiss player Belinda Bencic.

Following the round of 16 win, Gauff revealed that a single tweet pointed out one aspect of her game that she hadn’t considered before. As a result, it played a crucial role in Monday’s match.

“I honestly, I saw a tweet that said I should go to the net more,” Gauff said in the post-match interview, “and I was like, ‘Yeah, you’re right, I win a lot of net points.’ So I honestly was thinking about that on match point, and I was just hoping I didn’t miss the ball in the net because I’ve done that a couple times, but I was just focused on just hitting it over the net.”

That tweet apparently came the X/Twitter account @slice_szn. Following a loss in a previous tournament in, the account urged Gauff to “go to the net WAY more often.”

“We didn’t get the win in the end,” the account continued, “but my gosh was it amazing seeing you rush that net and put those balls away.”

She’s talking about me yall, I’m cocos new coach 🔥 https://t.co/3I5IQIBMfG pic.twitter.com/idSXWa8g6n — slice and dice (@slice_szn) March 24, 2026

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