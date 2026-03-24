‘Betrayal!’ The Charlie Kirk Show Utterly Disgusted After Joe Kent Says He’d Testify at Alleged Assassin’s Trial

The Charlie Kirk Show‘s Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff expressed their utter disgust at former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent’s Tuesday suggestion that he’d be willing to testify at the trial of Tyler Robinson even if it helped Robinson’s defense.

Robinson is accused of murdering Charlie Kirk, the late conservative activist.

During an interview with Michael Shellenberger, Kent said that he’d “always found the lone shooter narrative to be challenging.”

From Shellenberger’s social media write-up of his conversation with Kent:

Joe Kent says he is skeptical that Tyler Robinson, who confessed to killing Charlie Kirk, was the lone shooter. That accusation could undermine the prosecutors’ case against Robinson. Kent says he knew of the risk before he decided to speak out. The former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, says that the FBI did not properly investigate the assassination last fall of conservative leader Charlie Kirk. “The FBI was pretty forceful in saying we couldn’t investigate further,” he told Public. “I saw no action being taken.” Tyler Robinson confessed to killing Kirk in a text message and a note to his trans-identified romantic partner. His defense team may now be able to use Kent’s allegations that the government is suppressing evidence and did not do a proper investigation to their advantage. Kent said he knew that he might be called as a witness before he made his statements that a “foreign nexus” may have been involved in Kirk’s assassination. “I was definitely warned of that over and over again,” said Kent. “If I end up having to play that role, then I’ll do it. It’s not something I’m seeking.” When pressed that his testimony could help the Robinson defense, Kent said, “Then, honestly, so be it. If it gets us to the truth… That’s obviously the risk I’m taking.” Neither Robinson’s attorneys nor the prosecuting attorney responded to requests for comment from Public.

Neff and Kolvet sounded off on Kent’s comments shortly after Shellenberger reported on them.

“Some people are so obsessed with these same conspiracies that they concoct for every other thing that ever happens! And so they have to shove it into this one too, because they care more about their conspiracy theories than about the person who murdered my friend facing justice. I am fed up with it!” declared Neff.

“Yeah, and you should be. And this is, I mean, this is a tough job for us today, to be honest, because this is really personal,” agreed Kolvet, who continued:

I have been open to everything. I think, candidly, I don’t get enough credit for even the fact that I shared these group chats in the first place. We shared a lot of information about trans, about Charlie-, how Charlie was more concerned than any other community, about the trans coming after him. You want to know the truth? That’s actually the truth. I heard over the course of the last two years of Charlie’s life, probably about 50 references of how he knew the transtifa was gonna come after him and he was worried about that. That’s the truth, never mentioned one time about the Jews, okay? Never once. And here’s why it’s so frustrating is because there is going to be even more evidence that is presented to the public in May at the evidentiary hearing, okay? And it’s a mountain of evidence, some of which has been made public, some which has not been made public yet, and the prosecution is going to lay out its case against Tyler Robinson, and I’m told it’s a whopper. I’m tell they’ve got this guy dead to rights. And meanwhile, you have government officials that are now saying on the record to journalists they are willing to testify on behalf of the defense, to get, ostensibly, to get Tyler Robinson off the hook for something that he did. And so the level of betrayal that I currently feel is dramatic and extreme. The level of just frustration, the idiocy that is on full display, we have to call it out because if this ends up screwing up the jury pool, if this ends up in some ways getting a hung jury, getting a-, getting this this case thrown out, or even just getting the death penalty off the case, off the potential list of consequences here, I’m not going to be happy with that. I’m telling you that as somebody who was open to all different options — I didn’t care where the truth led — This is where the truth led. This is it. If you’re any fair-minded person, this is crackpot, conspiracy, garbage, brain rot stuff. And now it’s gotten really serious. This isn’t podcaster junk. This isn’t like social media conspiracy nonsense. This is an actual government official who’s now going to be called to testify on behalf of the defense. And that is a bridge too far. That is a line in the sand that we must hold because this could negatively impact the trial of the assassin of my friend, of Blake’s friend. So that’s the breaking news. I don’t want to dwell on it for the whole show here, because we’re going to have Michael Shellenberger come on next, in the next hour, and he can tell us more about what he knows. But if this is how it reads, this is an egregious, egregious moment that we’re having to live through.

🚨NEW: @BlakeSNeff & @AndrewKolvet react to Joe Kent saying he would testify in Charlie Kirk Assassination trial🚨 KOLVET: "The level of betrayal that I currently feel is dramatic and extreme … this could negatively impact the trial of the assassin."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/SKdCRqyyVv — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 24, 2026

On Monday, Kolvet revealed that after Kirk’s assassination, he had provided Kent with text messages from a group chat Kirk had participated in. According to Kolvet, Kent subsequently urged him to release the texts publicly. After he declined, the messages were obtained in short order by Candace Owens, who made them public and used them to fan the flames of her conspiracy theories about Kirk’s death.

Kent, who resigned his post in the Trump administration last week in a letter critical of Israel and its “influence,” is reportedly being investigated by the FBI for allegedly leaking classified information.

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