Tennis Star Expresses Regret for Saying ‘F*ck You All!’ to Crowd in Wild Scene: ‘Not Really Proud’

Russian tennis star Mirra Andreeva expressed regret for the way she handled herself after a tough loss at the Indian Well Open on Monday.

Andreeva. the tournament’s reigning champion, took on Czech player Katerina Siniakova in the round of 32 on Monday. Unfortunately, it was not Andreeva’s day and the 18-year-old and she lost 4-6, 7-6, 6-3. That came after a dominant 6-0, 6-0 showing in the previous round.

Clearly upset with the outcome of the match Andreeva turned to face the booing crowd as she walked off the court. Then gestured to the crowd and yelled, “Fuck you all!”

Unable to defend her title, Mirra Andreeva was left seething after appearing to shout “f*** you all” to a stunned crowd, who booed the 18-year-old as she exited Indian Wells in 3 sets to Kateřina Siniaková 😳 Andreeva also smashed her racquet multiple times throughout a heated… pic.twitter.com/JjxbG79cmx — The First Serve (@TheFirstServeAU) March 10, 2026

In a report from The Guardian, Andreeva acknowledged that she could’ve handled the situation better. The report continued:

Andreeva threw her racket as she approached the net before gesturing and appearing to swear at the crowd several times as she left the court. “I’m not really proud of how I managed it,” said Andreeva, but added the profanities picked up by courtside microphones weren’t directed at the fans. “It was to myself, to everyone, basically,” said Andreeva. “I mean, after the loss, I just get very angry, so I say those things sometimes to myself. I mean, first to myself, of course, but then, yeah, it was just anger coming out, just a lot of emotions. Not really towards anyone.”

Andreeva also smashed her racket in frustration on multiple occasions throughout the match. She added that the outbursts were “things that [I] really need to work on soon.”

