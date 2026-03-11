Fox’s Doocy Asks Trump to Finally Clarify If Iran Op Is a ‘Little Excursion’ or a ‘War’

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked President Donald Trump a pointed question about the ongoing operation against Iran on Wednesday, pushing him to clarify if its an actual war or not.

After touring a Cincinnati pharmaceutical company, Trump took questions from reporters. Doocy asked, “You just said it is a little excursion, and you said it’s a war. So which one is it?”

“Well, it’s both. It’s both—it is an excursion that will keep us out of a war, and the war is going to be… I mean, for them it’s war for us, it’s turned out to be easier than we thought,” Trump replied, not offering any clarity. He added:

But think of it: they had thousands of missiles—7, 8,000 missiles. We got many of them before they got to launch. They have drones all over the place. We got many. Now we’re knocking out the drone plants, as you know, going fast. They started talking about mines. So we hit 28 mine ships as of this moment—28—like using the same weapon, the exact same weapon that we use against the drug dealers in the water. We have, as an example, we had tremendous drugs pouring in through the water, through the sea, and now we have almost none. It’s down 97 percent. Through water, and I will do it through land. The land is easier than water. But this is a great honor being here. It’s a great company. I’ve known it for a long time. And you have done a fantastic job, and I’d like to congratulate you. Thank you. It’s my colleagues’ work. It’s my pleasure to work with you. Talk to you later. Thank you so much. Thank you very much.

