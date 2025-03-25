UConn Basketball Comms Director Reportedly Threatened to ‘Ruin’ the Life of Journalist Who Posted Viral Video of Coach Dan Hurley Trashing Refs

The reported who posted the viral video of UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley trashing the refs in a loss was threatened to take it down.

On Sunday, the Huskies were eliminated from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after losing 77-75 to the Florida Gators. The Huskies were the two-time defending champions, meaning the loss ended their quest to be the first time to win three straight titles in more than half a century.

Immediately after the loss, a fiery Hurley was seen criticizing the officiating as he and his team walked into the locker room.

“I hope they don’t fuck you like they fucked us!” the coach yelled. “I hope they don’t do that to you, Baylor.”

The video was posted by Queen City News reporter Joey Ellis. Later that evening, it was revealed on Charlotte Sports Live that Ellis was confronted by Bobby Mullen, the director of communications for the men’s basketball team. Mullen reportedly asked Ellis to deleted the video; and then he took it a step further by saying he would “ruin his life” if he didn’t do what was asked of him.

In response to the allegation, Mullen sent a statement to Charlotte Sports Live saying:

The lasting image of Coach Hurley leaving the court should have been his walking off the court arm-in-arm with his seniors, overwhelmed with emotion. Instead, a reporter who was in an area he should not have been, recorded on his cell phone a private comment made to members of another coaching staff.

After posting the clip of Dan Hurley leaving the floor post game in Raleigh, here’s an update with our latest reporting late Sunday night. @CSLonQCN pic.twitter.com/pOOvoIINhR — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) March 24, 2025

