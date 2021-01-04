AJC Reporter Reveals No Georgia Republicans She’s Spoken to Believes President-Elect Biden Won: ‘Not One, Not a Person’

Despite the fact that polls predict a close race for Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoffs, when speaking to Republicans in the state, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Patricia Murphy discovered that not a single one believed President-elect Joe Biden won.

“Not one, not a person,” Murphy said to Axios. “And many of them don’t even think he’ll be inaugurated on January 20.”

Calls of voter fraud, largely coming from President Donald Trump himself, who spoke to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about overturning the election this weekend, could possibly harm voter turnout for the senate race.

During the call, the president repeatedly claimed that he has “won this election in Georgia,” referring to the presidential election, and pushed for Rafffensperger to say they have “recalculated the votes.” Raffensperger can be heard explaining that “the data you have is wrong.”

Because Republicans are questioning the validity of the presidential election, there are concerns that the lack of trust could ultimately hurt the GOP on Tuesday, as it could lead to diminished turnout.

The Senate election will likely be decided by a thin margin, and while both Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock need to win for their party to gain control of the senate, winning just one race would maintain control for the Republican party.

