Reverend Al Sharpton tore into Republicans in Congress for dragging their feet in the sand in regards to the Respect for Marriage Act, which has been passed in the House and would codify same-sex marriage in law.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act with only 47 Republicans voting in support of the bill. 157 Republican House members voted no, including Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA) who attended his own son’s same-sex marriage just days after voting against the bill.

Sharpton slammed Thompson saying:

Maybe he was just distracted. After all, in just three days, his son was getting married. That is right, one of the same Republicans who voted against a measure to protect same-sex marriage, walked out of the chamber, hopped on a plane back home, and celebrated a same-sex union within his own family. Perhaps, it would be a mistake to expect any logical consistency from congressman Thompson, after all, he also signed on to a lawsuit disputing the results of the 2020 election. And we still haven’t seen any evidence of significant voter fraud.

The host of Politics Nation noted that soon GOP senators will be voting on this bill saying that they “fancy themselves to be thoughtful, reasonable and, perhaps, even, qualified for the highest office in the land,” with a tone of sarcasm in his voice.

Sharpton then tore into Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who reportedly will vote no on the House’s same-sex marriage bill.

“He says he is voting against the bill because, it’s, quote, a stupid waste of time,” said Sharpton continuing “Considering Rubio once considered the size of his hands to Donald Trump’s, perhaps the good senator is not the best judge of frivolous behavior.”

Sharpton then dug into Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Rick Scott (R-FL) for their complacency on the gay marriage bill:

Utah senator Mitt Romney told Politico that he has not given the bill much consideration. Apparently, he never formed an opinion on the topic despite being Governor of Massachusetts when the state became the first in the nation to recognize gay marriages in 2004. Florida senator, Rick Scott, author of a Republican policy platform, no one in that party actually wanted, he says his vote does not matter because the Supreme Court has already ruled on the issue. As if this conservative Supreme Court would never dream of overturning a prior decision.

The host argued that GOP senators attempt to “portray themselves as a cut above their rabble-rousing colleagues in the House,” arguing that maintaining their image is “why so many of them lineup every four years to run for president.”

Sharpton concluded by saying that “they have the opportunity to prove that they are capable of representing all Americans, not just their base, simply by voting to protect a right that already exists, that nearly three-quarters of Americans say they approve of.”

“I wonder how many Republican profiles in courage we will actually see.”

Watch above via MSNBC

