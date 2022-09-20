Alex Jones Defiant Heading into Second Defamation Trial: ‘I Was Not Wrong About Sandy Hook on Purpose’

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones showed up at a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday and defiantly declared yet another Sandy Hook trial a “murder of American justice.”

The lawsuit, filed by parents of Sandy Hook victims and one FBI officer who responded to the shooting, claims Jones defamed them by calling the 2012 murder of 20 elementary school children and six adults a hoax.

They allege that as a result of his commentary, their lives were placed in danger as fans of Jones began harassing them.

“They say they’ve endured death threats and in-person harassment, video recording by strangers and abusive comments on social media. Some families moved out of Newtown to avoid the harassment,” explained the Associated Press ahead of the trial.

Jones was found guilty by default last year after failing to provide requested information to the court including google analytics data that would show viewership numbers for his conspiracy theory website InfoWars.

The trial taking place now will determine how much Jones owes the family in damages.

Tuesday, Jones arrived for his first day in court in Connecticut and immediately began speaking with the press who were waiting outside.

This has never before been done in U.S. history. It’s a struggle session, right out of communist China or South Africa. This is serious tyranny, regardless of what you think about me or how the media has twisted what I said over the years, I’ve apologized for past things I said that hurt people’s feelings. But I wasn’t the first person to question Sandy Hook. And I apologized, years ago, they have misrepresented what I’ve said and done. There is a whole industry of lawyers around these families that have sued Remington and won $73 million and won all these other lawsuits. And they simply now are not just coming for the second amendment, but the first amendment, this is a travesty of justice.

Jones, who had previously apologized to the parents for his false claims, appeared to walk back any sense of guilt or remorse. He also went after the judge presiding over the case:

And this judge is a tyrant. This judge is ordering me to say that I’m guilty. And to say that I’m a liar. None of that’s true. I was not wrong about Sandy Hook on purpose. I questioned it.

He took aim at the court system for having already been labeled as guilty by the court in 2021.

I question every major event that we see. And so I’m being put in a impossible position inside of this courthouse where I’m being ordered to say, I’m guilty. Has anybody ever heard of someone being ordered to say they’re guilty? Even in a criminal trial where they found somebody with dead bodies, if the guilty person wants to get up and say, they’re innocent, they’re allowed to, okay, but I’m being told, I must say I’m guilty because they’ve already defaulted me and say, I’m guilty.

Jones faced another lawsuit from Sandy Hook families earlier this summer in which he was ordered to pay upwards of $49 million dollars in damages. During that trial, one parent, Neil Heslin, whose son Jesse was killed in the shooting, said “What was said about me and Sandy Hook itself resonates around the world. As time went on, I truly realized how dangerous it was. … My life has been threatened. I fear for my life, I fear for my safety.”

Listen above via Law & Crime.

