‘Amnesty Begins Next Week’: Elon Musk Reinstating Twitter Accounts that Did not Spam or Break Laws

Elon Musk will reinstate Twitter accounts that were banned before he took over the company as long as their owners did not engage in illegal behavior or “egregious” spamming.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO polled Twitter on Wednesday about the idea of a blanket “amnesty” for accounts that were permanently suspended under the previous regime.

“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” Musk asked.

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

After roughly 72% of 3.1 million people who answered the poll said “yes,” Musk declared the accounts will be reinstated in the coming week.

“The people have spoken,” he wrote. “Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.” Musk’s Latin phrase translates to “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”

The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

It is unclear exactly how many accounts that were banned before Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter will qualify for his so-called amnesty. Twitter axed more than 250,000 accounts from February to August 2016 alone.

Come next week, the platform could soon see the return of banned people such as Milo Yiannopoulos, George Zimmerman, Roger Stone, Lin Wood and Laura Loomer – to name a few.

Musk reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump this week after posting a poll on the subject. Trump has yet to post on Twitter and previously said he would not return to the platform. Time will tell.

It would appear Musk’s banned account “amnesty” will not include conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, whose account Musk specifically commented on earlier this week.

My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Musk claimed Thursday that Twitter was targeting conservatives almost exclusively before he bought the platform.

It is objectively the case that “conservative” political candidates were more negatively affected than “progressive” candidates. Anyone using Twitter knows this. Question is simply one of magnitude. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

It has been really bad. Far left San Francisco/Berkeley views have been propagated to the world via Twitter. I’m sure this comes as no surprise to anyone watching closely. Twitter is moving rapidly to establish an even playing field. No more thumb on the scale! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

