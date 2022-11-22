Biden Spox Jean-Pierre Shoots Down Trump Twitter Reinstatement Query During Air Force One Briefing — But Points Out One Thing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blew off questions about former President Donald Trump’s reinstatement to Twitter — aside from pointing out one key fact that might be of interest to Elon Musk.

Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated Saturday by self-described “Chief Twit” Musk after it was permanently banned following the January 6 attack on the Capitol that Trump incited.

Jean-Pierre gaggled with reporters aboard Air Force One Monday en route to Cherry Point, North Carolina, and was asked about the reinstatement. Jean-Pierre blew off the question, save for an important reminder on followup:

Q Sorry, one more on the — in the Internet sphere. The President’s views on or the White House’s reaction to Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate Presi- — former President Trump to Twitter? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: We just don’t — we’re just not going to comment on Twitter — Twitter’s business practices from here. Q Even — I mean, I understand that. But this is bringing back somebody on to Twitter who used Twitter in a way that impacted January 6th, which this White House has been pretty vocal about. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I completely understand. If I — if I heard — I’ve heard reports correctly, the former President has also said that he’s not going to return back to Twitter. I’m just not going to respond beyond that.

Musk has been engaged in a Sahara-thirsty campaign to lure Trump back to the site since the reinstatement.

But Trump — who has started his own Twitter clone to which he has financial obligations — has long said he would not return to the site that became a trademark of his chaotic presidency. Most recently, he told a conservative group, after the reinstatement, that he’s still not interested.

“I don’t see any reason for it, they have a lot of problems at Twitter, you see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it,” Trump said during a Republican Jewish Coalition event.

