Dr. Anthony Fauci and two of his colleagues on the White House coronavirus task force are putting themselves into quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Multiple outlets have reported that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is taking precautionary measures in light of the fact that Vice President Mike Pence’s Press Secretary Katie Miller tested positive for the virus. The NIAID told NPR that Fauci has tested negative for Covid-19 “and he will continue to be tested regularly.”

“He is considered to be at relatively low-risk based on the degree of his exposure,” a spokesperson said. “Nevertheless he is taking appropriate precautions to mitigate risk to any of his personal contacts while still allowing him to carry out his responsibilities in this public health crisis.”

Fauci described his self isolation as a “modified quarantine” by explaining that he might still visit his office at the the National Institutes of Health, but he will be the only person there, he will receive daily testing, and he mostly work from home for two weeks. His decision comes after other top health officials announced that they would take their own precautions after possible exposure to the virus.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told staff last week that he would enter self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield made a similar announcement, though he also says his risk of exposure is low and he has yet to show symptoms of the disease.

