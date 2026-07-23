‘But What About My Paintings?’ Hunter Biden Calls Out Saudi Arabia’s $2B Jared Kushner Investment Amid Trump Nuke Deal

Hunter Biden bashed Donald Trump’s nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia Thursday by taking aim at the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for hugely profiting off of his dealings with Saudi Arabia as an unofficial member of the Trump administration.

“Jared Kushner holds no government position. Yet he is our Middle East Envoy,” Hunter Biden wrote on social media.

“The Saudis have paid him $100M and invested $2B in his firm. He pushed for Saudi nuclear enrichment over the objection of national security officials. Today his father-in-law made it happen,” Biden wrote before, quipping, “But what about my paintings…”

Jared Kushner holds no government position. Yet he is our Middle East Envoy. The Saudis have paid him $100M and invested $2B in his firm. He pushed for Saudi nuclear enrichment over the objection of national security officials. Today his father-in-law made it happen. But… pic.twitter.com/wLH1IpbWxE — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) July 23, 2026

During President Joe Biden’s administration, the sale of his son’s paintings came under intense scrutiny over ethics concerns.

The Washington Post reported in July 2021, “[Hunter] Biden’s art sale, expected to take place this fall, comes with potential challenges. Not only has Biden previously been accused of trading in on his father’s name, but his latest vocation is in a field where works do not have a tangible fixed value and where concerns have arisen about secretive buyers and undisclosed sums.”

Hunter Biden’s paintings were priced from $75,000 to $500,000.

Ethics lawyer Richard Painter said at the time, “The whole thing is a really bad idea. The initial reaction a lot of people are going to have is that he’s capitalizing on being the son of a president and wants people to give him a lot of money. I mean, those are awfully high prices.”

In the midst of Kushner’s ongoing activities in the Middle East, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) opened an investigation in April into the link between Kushner’s diplomatic work and his private investment firm.

Even the Iranians have accused Kushner and his colleague, Steve Witkoff, of being “more interested in exploiting insider knowledge of the negotiations to profit in financial markets than they were in reaching a [peace] deal.”

The White House has denied all conflict-of-interest allegations regarding Kushner.

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