AOC Shares Video of Far-Right Twitter Troll Calling Her ‘Big Booty Latina’ Who ‘Wants to Kill Babies’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was confronted on Wednesday by far-right Twitter troll Alex Stein, who called her a “big booty Latina” who “wants to kill babies.”

She tweeted about the encounter with Stein, who approached her on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it’s clearly someone seeking extremist fame. It’s just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2022

In another tweet, she shared video taken by Stein. The Democrat from New York complained about a lack of protection for lawmakers.

“Here is a video he posted of the incident” she wrote. “I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today.”

Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today pic.twitter.com/RdwCNBDIBb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2022

In the video, Stein said, “AOC, my favorite big booty Latina. I love you AOC, you’re my favorite. She wants to kill babies, but she’s still beautiful. You look very beautiful in that dress. You look very sexy. Look at that booty on AOC.”

“Hot, hot, hot like a tamale!” Stein yelled as Ocasio-Cortez briefly confronted him.

Stein later bragged about being blocked by Ocasio-Cortez and quickly took credit for the encounter.

If you really love me you would of at least tagged me https://t.co/MnDJ3FUdwr — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) July 14, 2022

Stein has appeared on both Tucker Carlson Tonight and Tucker Carlson Today in recent weeks.

“I’m taking the most absurd parts of our culture and jamming in people’s faces so they realize, is this true? Is this real? Is this fake?”

The full interview with @alexstein99 streams exclusively on @foxnation – plus: unlock free sign-up offers only at https://t.co/voL1Yti7Mo pic.twitter.com/KlCKeoVR3i — Tucker Carlson Today (@TuckerToday) July 12, 2022

Thank you so much for letting me come on and spread some truth & humor to the people of America 🇺🇸@TuckerCarlson @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/UGmvZLcWZY — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) March 26, 2022

The social media troll found infamy by crashing city council meetings and other public events.

He recently confronted Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) in a viral video in which he called him “eyepatch McCain.”

