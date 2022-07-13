AOC Shares Video of Far-Right Twitter Troll Calling Her ‘Big Booty Latina’ Who ‘Wants to Kill Babies’

By Kipp JonesJul 13th, 2022, 10:54 pm
 

AOC Confronted by Alex Stein

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was confronted on Wednesday by far-right Twitter troll Alex Stein, who called her a “big booty Latina” who “wants to kill babies.”

She tweeted about the encounter with Stein, who approached her on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

In another tweet, she shared video taken by Stein. The Democrat from New York complained about a lack of protection for lawmakers.

“Here is a video he posted of the incident” she wrote. “I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today.”

In the video, Stein said, “AOC, my favorite big booty Latina. I love you AOC, you’re my favorite. She wants to kill babies, but she’s still beautiful. You look very beautiful in that dress. You look very sexy. Look at that booty on AOC.”

“Hot, hot, hot like a tamale!” Stein yelled as Ocasio-Cortez briefly confronted him.

Stein later bragged about being blocked by Ocasio-Cortez and quickly took credit for the encounter.

Stein has appeared on both Tucker Carlson Tonight and Tucker Carlson Today in recent weeks.

The social media troll found infamy by crashing city council meetings and other public events.

He recently confronted Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) in a viral video in which he called him “eyepatch McCain.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: