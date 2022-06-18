Rep. Dan Crenshaw and his staff were violently confronted at the Republican Party of Texas convention a short time ago, when far-right social media activist Alex Stein and others whom witnesses described as Proud Boys began shouting “eyepatch McCain” at him – an attempted insult coined by Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson.

A witness to the incident tells Mediaite that in addition to Stein and others being escorted out of the building, some arrests were made at the scene.

“They got physical with multiple people, including hitting them with cameras,” a witness at the scene said. “His campaign manager was assaulted by being pushed aggressively into a pillar.”

You can see that part in the video above, which was shared by Stein and his blog. That version included a clip from Tucker Carlson’s show, in which the host refers to Crenshaw as “Eyepatch McCain” while speaking with Democrat Tulsi Gabbard.

In a photo shared with Mediaite, some of the ejected persons are seen outside the building wearing Proud Boys gear.

Update – 4 pm:

Another Twitter user posted video of himself verbally accosting Rep. Crenshaw. There is no apparent shoving in the clip, but after shouting at the congressman, the user Alex Rosen shouts at various people in the hotel calling the congressman a “fraud” and a “World Economic Forum sell-out.”

Another person shouts “Dan Crenshaw is a traitor! He needs to be hung for treason!” It appears to be the same individual seen in the red “45” hat in the above photo that was shared with Mediaite by witness.

The full video, including the shouting at Rep. Crenshaw, is in the tweet.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

