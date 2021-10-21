AP Fact Checks Satirical ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Tweet

The Associated Press fact checked a satirical claim on Thursday that Facebook had banned a catchphrase synonymous with a slur against President Joe Biden, announcing that the company had denied it was true.

BREAKING: Facebook to change its hate speech policy to include posts that say "Let's go Brandon." "This while thing has gone far enough. It's offensive and really really mean," said a top executive at the social media company. — Jeff Charles, Black John Wick (@JeffOnTheRight) October 19, 2021

“A tweet shared Wednesday by conservative commentator Jeff Charles jokingly alleged that the social media company had amended its hate speech policy to ban accounts from using the phrase ‘Let’s go Brandon,’ a meme created by opponents of Biden,” the AP’s Sophia Tulp reported, noting Charles’ Twitter bio on Twitter openly disclosed, “I spit hot satire.”

Observing that the missive from Charles “included a typo,” the AP added that the Twitter comedian quoted an “unnamed Facebook source” who purportedly said, ‘This while thing has gone far enough. It’s offensive and really really mean.”

The publication said an investigation into the issue ended with a Facebook spokesperson setting the record straight. “The quote was fabricated and there is no evidence any executives used these words,” Palmer said in an email.

The report added the spokesperson “also verified that Facebook has not changed its hate speech policy as falsely claimed.”

