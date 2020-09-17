Attorney General William Barr accused the Black Lives Matter movement of not caring about Black lives, and instead using those killed by police as “props.”

“The rule of law is the foundation of civilization, including economic prosperity. And that’s why these so-called Black Lives Matter people — now that as a proposition, who can quarrel with the proposition Black lives matter — but they’re not interested in Black lives, they’re interested in props,” Barr said at an event at Michigan’s Hillsdale College on Wednesday.

“A small number of Blacks were killed by police during conflict with police, usually less than a dozen a year, who they can use as props to achieve a much broader political agenda,” he continued.

In 2019, 250 Black people were killed by police, according to the Washington Post.

A Harvard University study found that Black Americans are more than 3 times more likely than white Americans to be killed by police during an encounter.

Barr went on to claim that “most deaths in the inner city of young Black males below the age of 44 — the leading cause of death is being shot by another Black person. And that’s crime.”

“The left likes to talk about dealing with the root causes, but all their solutions depend on peaceful streets at the end of the day,” he continued. “You know, education, after-school activities, all this stuff depends on peace. If your school is run by a gang it’s not going to get you anywhere. And so, as I say, the foundation of all human progress is the rule of law.”

