Biden and VP Kamala Harris Sound Alarm After Abortion Pill Ruling: ‘Elect A Congress Who Will Pass’ Roe v Wade Protections

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out after a Supreme Court order on the abortion pill, sounding the alarm and calling on Americans to elect a pro-abortion rights Congress.

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted an emergency request from the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday to preserve access to the abortion drug mifepristone. That ruling comes after Trump-appointed Federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. Northern District of Texas ruled to suspend FDA approval of mifepristone, a drug used to perform medication abortions. The ruling has generated blistering criticism and backlash.

President Biden wasted little time in speaking out on the ruling, welcoming the reprieve but vowing to fight for abortion rights and calling on voters to elect a pro-Roe Congress:

Statement from President Joe Biden on the Supreme Court’s Decision on Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA Today, the Supreme Court granted the Department of Justice’s emergency stay application in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, preventing a lower court decision from going into effect that would have undermined FDA’s medical judgment and put women’s health at risk. As a result of the Supreme Court’s stay, mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use while we continue this fight in the courts. I continue to stand by FDA’s evidence-based approval of mifepristone, and my Administration will continue to defend FDA’s independent, expert authority to review, approve, and regulate a wide range of prescription drugs. The stakes could not be higher for women across America. I will continue to fight politically-driven attacks on women’s health. But let’s be clear – the American people must continue to use their vote as their voice, and elect a Congress who will pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v Wade.

VP Harris similarly expressed relief over the ruling, while ripping attempts to restrict abortion rights:

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Supreme Court’s Decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to grant a stay in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, and our fight to defend reproductive freedom continues. The Court’s announcement preserves access to mifepristone—a safe and effective medication that was approved by the FDA more than two decades ago. Our Administration will not waver in our commitment to preserving access to essential medication and defending the FDA’s ability to approve safe and effective drugs. Americans need to look no further than their medicine cabinet to see how many FDA-approved medications are at risk if lower court decisions disregarding the FDA’s scientific judgment are allowed to stand. The President and I will continue to fight to protect a woman’s freedom to make decisions about her own body and access to reproductive health care, including medication abortion. No one should stand between a woman and her doctor.

The vice president has taken the lead on abortion rights since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

