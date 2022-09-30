Biden Denounces Russia’s Escalation: They’re ‘Trampling’ on the UN Charter and Showing ‘Contempt for Peaceful Nations Everywhere’

President Joe Biden blasted Russia claiming to annex parts of Ukraine, saying they’re “trampling” on the United Nations charter and showing “contempt for peaceful nations everywhere.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that four Ukrainian regions – Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk – or 15 percent of the country as part of Russia. Referenda that have been decried as illegitimate by the West were taken in those oblasts.

“The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” said Biden in a statement. “Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere.”

Biden said that the annexations “have no legitimacy” and that America “will continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to regain control of its territory by strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically, including through the $1.1 billion in additional security assistance the United States announced this week.”

Biden announced that the United States and its allies will sanction Russia over Friday’s move.

“In response to Russia’s phony claims of annexation, the United States, together with our Allies and partners, are announcing new sanctions today,” he said. “These sanctions will impose costs on individuals and entities — inside and outside of Russia — that provide political or economic support to illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory.”

In response to the so-called annexations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Ukraine will apply for NATO membership “under an accelerated procedure.” Being accepted would require the unanimous consent of the alliance’s 30 members (Sweden and Finland are set to join after Turkey and Hungary approve the ascension).

Below is Biden’s full statement:

The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory. Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere. Make no mistake: these actions have no legitimacy. The United States will always honor Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. We will continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to regain control of its territory by strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically, including through the $1.1 billion in additional security assistance the United States announced this week. In response to Russia’s phony claims of annexation, the United States, together with our Allies and partners, are announcing new sanctions today. These sanctions will impose costs on individuals and entities — inside and outside of Russia — that provide political or economic support to illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory. We will rally the international community to both denounce these moves and to hold Russia accountable. We will continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment it needs to defend itself, undeterred by Russia’s brazen effort to redraw the borders of its neighbor. And I look forward to signing legislation from Congress that will provide an additional $12 billion to support Ukraine. I urge all members of the international community to reject Russia’s illegal attempts at annexation and to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.

