President Joe Biden is coming under fire from the Left for declaring the Covid-19 pandemic “over.”

Speaking with Scott Pelley in an interview which aired Sunday night on 60 Minutes, the president stated his belief that the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror.

“The pandemic is over,” Biden said categorically. “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.”

Biden pointed to maskless attendees at the Detroit Auto Show — where the interview was conducted — to make his case.

“If you notice, no one’s wearing masks,” Biden said. “Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.”

But progressives on Twitter disagreed.

“One of the (many) reasons they’re not wearing masks is because people like Biden keep (falsely) telling them the pandemic is over,” MSNBC Host Mehdi Hasan.

One of the (many) reasons they’re not wearing masks is because people like Biden keep (falsely) telling them the pandemic is over. https://t.co/fvwOvtBQbo — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 19, 2022

Scores of other blue-checks on the left expressed a similar sentiment:

Biden was so irresponsible, short-sighted, and inaccurate. I don’t care that he also said “COVID is still a problem.” In a society where people can’t even be bothered to read past a headline, you think they’re gonna bother to hear past his saying the pandemic is over?! — Lacey Vorrasi-Banis (@LaceyBanis) September 19, 2022

This is personal to me – I cannot get the healthcare I need when the healthcare system is as broken as it is now. And @JoeBiden pretending that the pandemic is over, when it objectively is not, is only going to decrease my odds of survival. — Matthew Cortland, they/them (@mattbc) September 19, 2022

Biden is saying the pandemic is over as transmission rates stay high, as Americans with long Covid outnumber immunocompromised Americans, as 4 million workers are sick, as at risk people scream for safe access transportation & education. Make this make sense to me? — Jolenta Greenberg (@JolentaG) September 19, 2022

“My goodness these folks are clueless. It’s no wonder the party is a train wreck…” is going to apparently be my tweet theme through November and beyond since democrats keep playing these games with our lives. You don’t get to just declare a global pandemic over, Mr. @POTUS. https://t.co/CYgfOpORCH — Rep. Attica Scott (@atticaforky) September 19, 2022

What? *What*? The pandemic is not over. 500 Americans died of it today. It spreads easily and is killing people at a rate that is several times as much as the flu. This is hugely irresponsible of POTUS to say. People will now take it even less seriously. Wow. — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) September 19, 2022

The pandemic isn’t over. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) September 19, 2022

A pandemic isn’t like bootcut jeans where you look around at what people are wearing and declare it over. — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) September 19, 2022

So, they do what they get paid to do. Yes, they told the White House to “take the win” and declare the pandemic over even in the midst of the Omicron surge. It is ghoulish, but @POTUS didn’t have to listen to them. — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) September 19, 2022

Watch above, via CBS.

