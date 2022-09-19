Biden Draws Heat from the Left for Declaring ‘The Pandemic is Over’: ‘So Irresponsible, Short-Sighted, and Inaccurate’

President Joe Biden is coming under fire from the Left for declaring the Covid-19 pandemic “over.”

Speaking with Scott Pelley in an interview which aired Sunday night on 60 Minutes, the president stated his belief that the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror.

“The pandemic is over,” Biden said categorically. “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.”

Biden pointed to maskless attendees at the Detroit Auto Show — where the interview was conducted — to make his case.

“If you notice, no one’s wearing masks,” Biden said. “Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.”

But progressives on Twitter disagreed.

“One of the (many) reasons they’re not wearing masks is because people like Biden keep (falsely) telling them the pandemic is over,” MSNBC Host Mehdi Hasan.

Scores of other blue-checks on the left expressed a similar sentiment:

Watch above, via CBS.

