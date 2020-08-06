Former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday that Hispanic voters in the United States were an “incredibly diverse community,” which he said contrasted with African Americans.

“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” Biden said in comments to the National Association of Black Journalists, which has been holding its annual conference virtually this week. “You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona.”

The comment prompted President Donald Trump to take a shot at Biden during an afternoon press spray with reporters outside the White House — and to say something was “going on with him.”

“Did you watch that clip?” Trump asked reporters. “Joe Biden this morning, he totally disparaged and insulted the black community. What he said is incredible. I don’t know what’s going on with him, but it was a very insulting statement he made. I guess you’ll figure that out, you’ll see it in a little while. It was a great insult to the black community.”

Polls suggested roughly eight in 10 African American voters support Biden in the 2020 election, compared to a little less than half of Hispanic voters.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]