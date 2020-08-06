Hours before he was supposed to meet with President Donald Trump, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

DeWine’s office released a statement on Thursday, saying he was tested according to standard protocol in preparation to greet Trump when he arrives in Cleveland. DeWine’s office says he is currently asymptomatic, but he and his wife will now return to Columbus and self-quarantine for the next 2 weeks.

White House testing protocols once again prevent Trump from being in close contact with a COVID-positive individual: This time it's Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who tested positive this morning.

He was slated to greet Trump on the tarmac in Ohio today pic.twitter.com/xJUkDeQg26 — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) August 6, 2020

DeWine’s diagnosis makes him the second governor to contract the virus, after Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R).

The news about DeWine comes after Trump had a close call with Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who tested positive for the coronavirus about a week ago. Gohmert was supposed to fly with Trump to a fundraiser in Texas, but those plans were scrapped when the congressman tested positive during a pre-screening.

United States National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien also tested positive for Covid-19 in late July, though he returned to work at the White House this week.

