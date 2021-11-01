Boris Johnson Sounds Alarm About Climate Change, Warns of ‘Uncontainable’ Public Anger

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday about climate change, comparing the issue to a “doomsday device.”

Opening the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, Johnson warned of a “detonation that will end human life as we know it,” putting the world in roughly the same position … as James Bond today.”

“Except that the tragedy is this is not a movie, and the doomsday device is real and the clock is ticking to the furious rhythm of hundreds of billions of pistons and turbines and furnaces and engines with which we are pumping carbon into the air faster and faster record outputs and quilting the earth in an invisible and suffocating blanket of CO2,” he continued.

After warning about the ramifications of increasing global temperatures, Johnson said that “humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change. It’s one minute to midnight on that doomsday clock and we need to act now. If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow.”

Johnson remarked that past international promises to combat climate change “will be nothing but ‘blah blah blah,’ to coin a phrase,” referring to young climate activist Greta Thunberg, who used “blah blah blah” in a speech in September about climate change where she slammed world leaders when it comes to tackling the issue.

Johnson warned that “the anger and the impatience of the world will be uncontainable, unless we make this COP26 in Glasgow the moment when we get real about climate change.”

Watch above, via WION.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com