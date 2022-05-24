UPDATES: 19 Children, 2 Adults Dead After Texas Elementary School Shooting

Nineteen children and two adults are dead after an armed man targeted an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Texas DPS tells me there are now 19 children and two teachers confirmed dead in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 25, 2022

Abbott identified the suspect as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who he said had a handgun and potentially also a rifle. Police were reportedly searching for him, as he was wanted for another murder.

Abbott said Ramos killed his grandmother and abandoned a vehicle before he entered the school.

#BREAKING Multiple law enforcement sources confirm the shooter is dead. Working to get more. I am in a location where I don’t want to move— @BillFOXLA is heading to a press conference — follow his coverage as well. — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 24, 2022

The children were targeted at Robb Elementary School.

Two are dead, over a dozen injured, after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas a spokesperson from Uvalde Memorial Hospital tells CNN. The hospital’s received 13 children at their facility who were being treated for varying injuries. Suspect is in custody. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 24, 2022

NBC News: Uvalde Memorial Hospital says 13 children arrived to the ER and are in treatment. — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) May 24, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted that while few details about what occurred are available, he and his wife are praying for those affected.

Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde. We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022

The district website asks parents not to show up to Robb Elementary School to pick up their children. Parents have been asked to come to the Uvalde Civic Center for reunification while students are accounted for.

Watch the clips above.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com