UPDATES: 19 Children, 2 Adults Dead After Texas Elementary School Shooting

May 24th, 2022
 

Nineteen children and two adults are dead after an armed man targeted an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Abbott identified the suspect as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who he said had a handgun and potentially also a rifle. Police were reportedly searching for him, as he was wanted for another murder.

Abbott said Ramos killed his grandmother and abandoned a vehicle before he entered the school.

The children were targeted at Robb Elementary School.

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted that while few details about what occurred are available, he and his wife are praying for those affected.

The district website asks parents not to show up to Robb Elementary School to pick up their children. Parents have been asked to come to the Uvalde Civic Center for reunification while students are accounted for.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

