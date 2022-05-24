Gov. Greg Abbott Names Shooter in Uvalde, Texas Mass Shooting

Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified Salvador Ramos as the 18-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting that killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School and is reportedly deceased. Abbott announced the identification of the shooter during a press conference and explained how it is believed Ramos abandoned his vehicle and entered the Robb elementary school. Abbott said he shot and killed 14 students.

Abbot said “The shooter was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. It is believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun. And he may have also had a rifle, but that is not yet confirmed. According to my most recent report, he shot and killed horrifically incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher. Mr. Ramos, the shooter, he is a he himself is deceased, and is believed that responding officers killed him.”

Samantha Mesa reported this as well:

The shooter shot and killed 14 students, a teacher, and his grandmother, according to Texas Gov @GregAbbott_TX

The governor naming the shooter as Salvador Ramos – a student at Uvalde Highschool @weareiowa5news — Samantha Mesa (@SamanthaMesaTV) May 24, 2022

Details are still emerging and this story will be updated as it further develops…

