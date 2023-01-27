BREAKING: Memphis PD Release Shocking Bodycam Footage of Five Cops Beating Tyre Nichols

Memphis PD released shocking bodycam footage of five police officers beating Tyre Nichols on January 7, the injuries from which cost him his life.

Officials released four total videos of the entire sequence of events. Viewer discretion of the graphic footage is advised.

The family of Nichols, who died after the traffic stop turned violent, called for calm ahead of the video of the police encounter being released.

Mr. Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after the traffic stop and subsequent beating. On Thursday, five officers were charged with murder in the case. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced the charges against former officers Emmit Martin III, Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Desmond Mills — all of whom were fired a week ago.

Protests are planned in major cities for Friday evening. Nichols’ family and officials who saw the body camera footage said before the release that the incident showed Nichols was brutally beaten.

His family reiterated on CNN Friday morning and in a Friday press event that they want peaceful protests when the video is made public.

“We want peaceful protests,” stepfather Rodney Wells said during a press conference on Friday afternoon. “That’s what the family wants. That’s what the community wants.

Video one shows the initial traffic stop:

Video two shows the interaction with cops:

The third video is taken from a nearby surveillance camera:

The fourth video shows the aftermath and Nichols in distress but being ignored by local authorities.

