BREAKING: Multiple People Shot Along One of DC’s Busiest Streets, Prompting Diners to Flee Area Restaurants (UPDATED)

Breaking news out of Washington, D.C. Thursday evening, as shots were reportedly fired in a popular restaurant and bar district along one of the city’s busiest streets, sending diners fleeing from their tables.

Several members of the Washington press corps were in the area and tweeted photos and videos from the scene, including CNN’s Jim Acosta and Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic, confirming the location as 14th and R Street NW.

DC police confirmed the shooting and included a description of the suspect.

A later update at the Huffington Post noted that Bobic reported hearing “20 or 30 gunshots.”

Fox News reported that the DC police said that the call came in around 8:20 pm regarding the shooting. At least two men were shot, both of whom were “conscious and breathing,” according to police.

Local CBS affiliate WUSA9 reported that one of the men was shot in the chest, and the other in the arm. According to WUSA9, a “law enforcement source directly familiar with the case” said that the shooting appeared to be “targeted and not random.”

WUSA9’s Kolbie Satterfield was in the area and posted several photos and videos as well.

Bobic posted another photo of the aftermath of the scene, commenting, “It’s the shoes left behind that get me. Always.”

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

