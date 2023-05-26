Suspected Source of Tucker Carlson, Fox News Leaks Revealed in Bombshell Report

A Tampa federal prosecutor is investigating an alleged hack of Fox News that resulted in internal videos of Tucker Carlson being released to news outlets, according to a bombshell new report from the Tampa Bay Times.

According to the reporting, the FBI searched the home of media consultant Tim Burke — a former Deadspin and Daily Beast writer known on Twitter as @bubbaprog — in connection with the investigation.

A letter sent to Fox News by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Trezevant and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times asked the network to “preserve information and records” pertaining to computer hacks at the company. The federal investigation into the matter “concerns allegations of unauthorized computer access; interception of wire, oral or electronic communication; conspiracy; and other federal crimes.”

“The letter does not mention Burke, but the Times confirmed with two people close to the investigation that the matter relates to the May 8 search at his Seminole Heights home,” noted the report, which added Burke “has not been accused of any wrongdoing.”

The videos were released to the public through Vice News and Media Matters for America, neither of which are accused of wrongdoing. Vice published unaired footage of Carlson’s interview with Kanye West last year, while Media Matters released, following Carlson’s ouster from Fox News last month, several candid videos of the cable news host on set in a series titled “FOXLEAKS.”

Burke is married to Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak, who had denied any involvement in the leaks or ongoing criminal investigation into them.

Carlson’s lawyers had previously accused Fox of breaching its agreement not to leak his private communications or use them “to take any adverse employment action against him.” In a letter addressed to the network, they alleged that Irena Briganti, senior executive vice president of corporate communications at Fox, had sought to “undermine, embarrass, and interfere” with Carlson’s post-Fox career.

“Make no mistake, we intend to subpoena Ms. Briganti’s cell phone records and related documents, which evidence communications with her and all media, including, but not limited to the New York Times,” they wrote.

Carlson’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has since released a statement accusing a Fox Corp. board member of being behind the leaks, after Carlson’s camp had previously pointed the finger at former House Speaker Paul Ryan — who is also on the Fox board. Many pundits and observers believe Carlson is positioning himself for a legal battle with Fox News to get out of his contract, which runs through January 2025 and has a non-compete clause.

Fox News did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and has been updated…

