BREAKING: Trump Says New York and New Jersey Could Be ‘Quarantined’ TODAY for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump floated the possibility of “quarantining” New York and “parts of” New Jersey and Connecticut as early as later in the day Saturday.

Trump spoke to reporters on his way to Marine One Saturday as he departed The White House en route to Norfolk, Virginia, and blurted out some fairly big potential news, if true.

Reporter: Should anyone who lives in a state that has a governor that you’re not getting along with well be concerned at all? President Trump: Most of the governors are very appreciative, like I said I just spoke with Andrew Cuomo, I just spoke with Ron DeSantis, we’re thinking about certain things, some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hot spot. New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places, certain parts of Connecticut quarantined. I’m thinking about that right now, we might not have to do it but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short-term two weeks on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts, and Connecticut. Reporter: Restricting travel from those places? President Trump: Restrict travel. Because they’re having problems done in Florida, a lot of New Yorkers going down, we don’t want that.

Trump didn’t say how such a quarantine would be enforced.

Update: Trump has since added a tweet to his impromptu South Lawn announcement that he might quarantine the most densely-populated region in the country, saying he’ll decide on the measure “shortly.”

I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing “hot spots”, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

