BuzzFeed News has pulled its political reporter from the White House press pool after a coronavirus outbreak among the group’s members.

The company pulled the reporter, Kadia Goba, from the pool on Wednesday, forcing the group to seeking a substitute to fill her shift, which includes covering the president.

“We are in uncharted territory,” Dallas Morning News bureau chief Todd Gillman wrote in an email to members obtained by The New York Times. “No one wants anyone to take unwarranted risk. Nor do we want the pool system to collapse.”

Politico reporter Meridith McGraw volunteered to cover the slot. In a statement, Politico said, “Witnessing events unfolding at the White House is valuable for us, the press corps, Americans and the world at such a critical moment in our nation’s history. We will continue to follow [White House Correspondents’ Association] guidelines on safely reporting from the White House as the situation continues to develop.”

In addition to the three reporters, at least four White House communications staffers have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last five days, including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The White House Correspondents’ Association said in a statement Wednesday that members planned to continue working, but that it “strongly” encouraged them “to avoid working from the White House grounds entirely if it can be avoided.”

