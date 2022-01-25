Candace Owens claimed the White House and President Joe Biden are hoping for mass deaths on Tuesday following a decision by the FDA to restrict the use of monoclonal antibody treatments amid the Omicron surge.

NBC News reported the FDA will restrict the treatments, citing their apparent lack of efficacy against the dominant variant:

Omicron’s resistance to the two leading monoclonal antibody medicines has upended the treatment playbook for Covid-19 in recent weeks. Doctors have alternate therapies to battle early Covid-19 cases, including two new antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck, but both are in short supply. An antibody drug from GlaxoSmithKline that remains effective also is in short supply. The FDA noted in its decision that omicron accounts for more than 99 percent of U.S. infections, making it “highly unlikely” the antibodies would help people now seeking treatment. The agency said restricting their use would also eliminate unnecessary drug side effects, including allergic reaction

As a result of the FDA decision, the Florida Department of Health announced it would close treatment centers.

“Unfortunately, as a result of this abrupt decision made by the federal government, all monoclonal antibody state sites will be closed until further notice,” the department said in a statement.

Owens shared a statement from the health department on her Twitter page and accused the Biden administration of attempting to up the Omicron body count.

“Make no mistake— the Biden regime wants people to die,” Owens tweeted. “They have now blocked every harmless treatment or therapy that people claimed saved their lives. It’s vaccine or die. And many times, vaccine AND die.”

