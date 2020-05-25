The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned in a coronavirus report that the lockdown could lead to a surge of “aggressive rodent behavior.”

In the advisory, the CDC noted that “Community-wide closures have led to a decrease in food available to rodents, especially in dense commercial areas.”

“Some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity as rodents search for new sources of food. Environmental health and rodent control programs may see an increase in service requests related to rodents and reports of unusual or aggressive rodent behavior,” the CDC continued, advising readers to seal “up access into homes and businesses, remove “debris and heavy vegetation,” keep waste “in tightly covered bins,” and get rid of “pet and bird food from their yards.”

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that “there have been increased reports of rat cannibalism and infanticide in New York, as well as more rat complaints in residential areas — including in Chicago — as humans produce more food waste at home.”

In the UK, the British Pest Control Association also reported an increase of rat and mouse activity since the lockdown started.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]