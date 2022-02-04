Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) remained defiant Friday after the Republican National Committee (RNC) voted to censure her and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for being the only two GOP members sitting on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney was direct and blunt in her response from her official Twitter account, “This was January 6th. This is not ‘legitimate political discourse.'”

The text was accompanied by a short clip showing pro-Trump rioters attacking Capitol Police on Jan. 6, 2021. In the video, a policeman can be heard announcing over the radio, “multiple Capitol injuries.”

This was January 6th.

This is not “legitimate political discourse.” pic.twitter.com/lKgbVyVcJr — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) February 4, 2022

The video shows Capitol officers being hit by pro-Trump rioters, thrown to the ground, and squeezed between doors as the mob breached the Capitol in an attempt to stop the 2020 presidential election from being certified.

The quote from Cheney’s tweet comes from a line in the RNC resolution that officially censured Cheney and Kinzinger. The text said that by participating on the Jan. 6 committee Cheney and Kinzinger were part of the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse” – a clear attempt to try and normalize the events that led up to the attack on the Capitol.

The resolution also claimed that Cheney and Kinzinger had “been destructive to the institution of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Republican Party and our republic.”

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) slammed the RNC ahead of the vote, saying, “Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost.”

Kinzinger wrote on Twitter Thursday that “Starting Friday morning I will be on military duty for a few days and will not be commenting further during that. Afterwards I will have some Followup thoughts on defending our country from lies, and profit driven con artists. America deserves better.”

Starting Friday morning I will be on military duty for a few days and will not be commenting further during that. Afterwards I will have some Followup thoughts on defending our country from lies, and profit driven con artists. America deserves better — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 4, 2022

He did, however, respond ahead of the vote, saying, “I have no regrets about my decision to uphold my oath of office and defend the Constitution. I will continue to focus my efforts on standing for truth and working to fight the political matrix that’s led us to where we find ourselves today.”

I have no regrets about my decision to uphold my oath of office and defend the Constitution. I will continue to focus my efforts on standing for truth and working to fight the political matrix that’s led us to where we find ourselves today. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 4, 2022

Cheney, who has also been censured by the Republican Party of Wyoming tweeted ahead of the vote, “The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy.”

She added, “I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what.”

I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what. (2/2) https://t.co/HtgFzrCipd — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 4, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com