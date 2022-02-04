Rand Paul Vows ‘Piece-by-Piece’ Investigation of Anthony Fauci if GOP Takes Senate

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has vowed to initiate an in-depth investigation into Dr. Anthony Fauci if the Republican Party takes back the Senate majority following the midterm elections.

Paul has challenged Fauci, the the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and chief medical advisor to the White House, in a number of contentious exchanges throughout the past year.

Those exchanges have grown more personal in recent months.

In January, Paul accused Fauci of “using his salary to attack scientists” who disagree with him.

“Dr. Fauci, the idea that a government official like yourself would claim unilaterally to represent science and that any criticism of you would be considered a criticism of science itself is quite dangerous,” Paul said.

During an argument with Paul about one of his private emails, Fauci responded, “You are incorrect in almost everything you say.”

Fauci later said, “You keep distorting the truth. It is stunning.”

“In usual fashion, senator, you are distorting everything about me … you keep distorting the truth. It’s stunning” — Dr. Fauci and Rand Paul are going at it again. (Paul is grilling him about his emails.) pic.twitter.com/Q26KrTICHt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2022

The Kentucky Republican has also accused Fauci of funding gain of function research that led to what he has claimed were nefarious activities inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Paul explained his plans for Fauci to Lisa Boothe on her podcast.

Should the GOP take the Senate, and should Paul head the Senate Health Committee, the senator said he intends to launch an extensive investigation into Fauci.

“If we win in November, if I’m chairman of a committee, if I have subpoena power, we’ll go after every one of [Fauci’s] records,” Paul said. “We’ll have an investigator go through this piece-by-piece because we don’t need this to happen again.”

Current ranking committee member Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) intends to retire after his current term, which ends next January.

