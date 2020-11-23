On a day when the nation suffered its 14th straight daily record in coronavirus hospitalizations, a fed-up Chris Hayes called out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for “trolling like a teenager” on Twitter about conservatives’ insistence on attending Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends this year.

Hayes opened his Monday night program expressing solidarity with everyone who feels tired and worn down by the mask wearing and social distancing and general lack of normality, especially when that means sacrificing time with loved ones during the holidays.

“We would all like to have a Thanksgiving with them and get together. And I also think the vast majority of Americans don’t want to do things that will hurt the people they love. Which is what makes some of the leadership on display right now all the more irresponsible and outrageous,” Hayes explained.

“I mean, here’s what Texas Senator Ted Cruz posted this weekend,” Hayes noted, showing a tongue-in-cheek “Come and Take It” flag popular among conservatives with a turkey in place of a cannon. “Say your 13-year-old libertarian nephew from Texas made that image, you might think ‘kind of clever,’ before rolling your eyes. But this is United States senator.”

“The people of Texas in every other state need sober-minded leaders doing their best to educate people about the risk,” Hayes went on, alluding to the still out-of-control pandemic that has seen new all-time highs in patients hospitalized with Covid for two weeks straight.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8 million tests, 151k cases, and 956 deaths. 85,836 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, setting a new record for the 14th consecutive day. pic.twitter.com/t27aVB0FHu — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 24, 2020

“They need leaders working day and night to deliver the actual monetary federal relief they need instead of trolling like a teenager,” Hayes said, before showing clips of the devastating impact of the coronavirus in Cruz’s home state. “If Ted Cruz actually wants to help the people of Texas, there’s a lot to be done. This is a line of cars in Arlington, Texas, these are Ted Cruz’s constituents, waiting in line for free food. They could probably use some help staffing that. Or if Senator Cruz really wants to get his Ivy League hands dirty he can head down to El Paso where they’ve pressed inmates into service loading the dead bodies from people from Texas into refrigerated mobile morgue trucks for $2 an hour. Perhaps the senator could pitch in there. This is not some lark or some joke or some dumb partisan point-scoring enterprise. This is as real as it gets.”

“It is truly one of the most shocking developments in this entire sorry episode to watch the leadership of an entire political faction just joyfully truculently encouraging actions that are going to get their supporters sick or kill them,” a frustrated Hayes added.

