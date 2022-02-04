CNN confirmed Friday a key detail regarding Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) activity on Jan. 6, 2021 – that he spoke with then-President Donald Trump in the morning.

Jordan himself had repeatedly refused to confirm that fact in public, engaging in odd and evasive interviews on the subject on multiple occasions. White House phone records that were turned over to the Jan. 6 House select committee showed that Jordan and Trump spoke for ten minutes that morning – something that Jordan just can’t seem to remember.

CNN reported:

Two sources who have reviewed the call records tell CNN that Trump spoke on the phone at the White House residence with Jordan for 10 minutes on the morning of January 6. That afternoon, Jordan took to the House floor to object to the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win, and pro-Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol.

Jordan dodged — comically some would say — the question when asked in July 2021 by Spectrum’s Taylor Popielarz if he spoke with Trump on Jan. 6.

Jordan said, “I spoke with [Trump] on Jan. 6th.”

Popielarz pushed, “Before, during, or after the attack?”

“I spoke with him that day, after? I think after. I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know…I don’t know when those conversations happened,” Jordan concluded.

Ohio’s @Jim_Jordan confirms to me: “I spoke with [Trump] on Jan. 6th.” Before, during or after attack? “I spoke with him that day, after? I think after. I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know…I don’t know when those conversations happened.” pic.twitter.com/h4fbuMYtk0 — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 28, 2021

Jordan again evaded the question when asked by CNN Friday. CNN reported Jordan said, “he had multiple calls with Trump on January 6 but could only confirm that he spoke with Trump after he left the House floor and did not remember whether they spoke that morning.”

Jordan also waffled on the topic in an interview with Fox News’ Brett Baier.

“I talk to the president. I never talk about what we talk about. I just don’t think that’s appropriate, just like I don’t talk about what happens in Republican conferences. So I talked to the president numerous times. I continue to talk to the president,” Jordan told Baier in July 2021.

“No. I mean on Jan. 6, congressman?” Baier asked.

“Yes,” Jordan responded. “I mean I’ve talked the president so many, I can’t remember all the days I have talked to him, but I have certainly talked to the president.”

In a long rambling answer, Jim Jordan admits he talked to Trump on January 6th. When asked what they discussed, Jordan changes the subject to the Speaker and security posture pic.twitter.com/n6sLuudNoX — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2021

