CNN’s Jake Tapper Asks Anna Sorokin/Anna Delvey The Big Question: Are You Going To Do Crime Again?

CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked Anna Sorokin — aka “Anna Delvey,” inspiration for the Netflix hit Inventing Anna — if she plans to refrain from doing more crimes.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper, Sorokin sat for her first television interview since being released from ICE detention with an ankle monitor.

In one particularly memorable part of the interview, Tapper asks Sorokin if Inventing Anna actress Julia Garner nailed her strange accent. Then, after Sorokin appears to downplay her crimes, Tapper asks her has she really learned her lesson, and will she actually stop criming:

TAPPER: So, I wonder.

You wanted to be famous and well-connected. You came to New York with all sorts of plans. And you’re now known as a notorious con artist and grifter and liar.

And I’m wondering, do you have — do you have any regrets?

SOROKIN: Absolutely, yes. I feel so sorry for a lot of the choices I have made.

I also feel like I have learned so much and, like, I grew as a person.

TAPPER: Have you apologized to anyone?

SOROKIN: Yes, I did.

TAPPER: Who?

SOROKIN: How I said, like, I’m very sorry for all the decision I have — decisions I have made.

TAPPER: Oh, in court, you mean, you said it.

SOROKIN: Yes.

TAPPER: But have you reached out to anybody? Have you reached out to any of your friends or the hotels or the restaurants or anyone?

SOROKIN: Well, I didn’t steal any money from friends.The only friend that was involved in my current case, I got acquitted of that count.

TAPPER: Right.

SOROKIN: And everybody else is a financial institution.

TAPPER: But when you say — right now, you just said that what you did, you did it to financial institutions. It doesn’t sound like you really regret what you did.

You sound like you’re almost kind of like casting it as, oh, it was a victimless crime. It wasn’t a victimless crime, right? I mean, you took advantage of people.

SOROKIN: I definitely did, yes. And I was younger. And I learned from my mistakes.

TAPPER: But did you?

SOROKIN: I did, yes.

TAPPER: Did — did you learn from those mistakes? I mean, are you not going to do anything like this ever again?

SOROKIN: Absolutely not.