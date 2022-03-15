Inventing Anna’s Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Reportedly Released from ICE Custody and Deported to Germany

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, the fake heiress and serial scammer whose exploits were immortalized in Netflix’s Inventing Anna, has been deported to Germany, according to Insider.

An attorney for Sorokin confirmed to the outlet that she was set to leave her jail in upstate New York around 2 p.m. on Monday “and be put on a plane headed to Germany.”

According to Insider, jail authorities drained Sorokin’s commissary funds and disabled the account she used for video calls at that time.

Sorokin shot to fame after managing to swindle more than $200,000 from New York City’s elite, financial institutions, hotels, and other establishments — ultimately getting convicted in May 2019 on eight counts.

In order to con her way through New York City, Sorokin grossly misrepresented her finances and pretended to be a German heiress with a more than $60 million fortune.

Her father is reportedly a former truck driver from Russia who now operates a heating and cooling business in Germany.

The scams were a way for her to obtain loans for a company she called the Anna Delvey Foundation, which she compared to a Soho House style social club.

Sorokin’s charges, including grand larceny and theft of services, landed her a sentence of four to 12 years at Rikers Island, and a fine of $24,000 so that she could pay restitution to her victims.

Sorokin was released in February 2021 after completing her minimum four-year sentence, yet was quickly arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Lower Manhattan on charges of overstaying her visa.

Her appeal to remain in the United States was then denied on February 17 but the U.S. Justice Department Board of Immigration Appeals, giving authorities the ability to deport her.

“Since there is nothing pending before the Board, the applicant’s stay of removal, granted on Nov. 30, 2021, is no longer warranted and will be withdrawn. The stay will be denied,” an immigration appeals judge wrote in the decision, a copy of which was obtained by Insider.

