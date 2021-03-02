CNN’s S.E. Cupp Thoroughly Trashes Gov. Cuomo for ‘Sexist’ Apology: ‘A Slap in the Face to the Women Who Came Forward’

With increased scrutiny over CNN’s coverage of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) two scandals following Chris Cuomo’s recusal from the stories, one network commentator is going after the New York governor in a big way.

In a column for CNN.com, S.E. Cupp torched the Empire State’s chief executive for what she termed an “offensive” apology to his sexual harassment accusers. Cupp called out “weaselly wording” such as “I think I am being playful,” and “questions have been raised,” as sufficient reason to throw out Cuomo’s entire statement.

“The passive voice, the couched, conditional language, the excuses, the justifications — all the political equivalent of ‘I’m sorry if you feel that way,'” Cupp wrote. “It was an ‘apology’ that no one should take seriously.”

The CNN commentator noted that the brazen nature of the governor’s alleged offenses, as well as the dismissive nature of his response, are the type of actions meant to keep victims from speaking out.

“I don’t know what Cuomo did or didn’t do, what he intended or didn’t intend, but the way he has defended himself in his statement Sunday — which came only after it became clear that with the second accusation he couldn’t make the story go away — is not what accountability sounds like and it’s not acceptable,” Cupp wrote. “It’s the kind of sexist framework that demeans women as irrational, silly and unreliable witnesses.”

She added, “It’s a slap in the face to the women who came forward, and a harsh reminder to the millions of women who might want to come forward but see now that powerful men will still try to put them in their place if they do.”

