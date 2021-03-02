comScore CNN’s Chris Cuomo Slammed For Admitting He Cannot Cover His Brother’s Scandals: ‘Give Me an Absolute Break’

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Slammed For Admitting He Cannot Cover His Brother’s Scandals: ‘Give Me an Absolute Break’

By Ken MeyerMar 2nd, 2021, 7:48 am

CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s attempt to address the scandals surrounding his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is getting hammered by critics.

Governor Cuomo has been in a political firestorm for weeks, amid allegations that his administration undercounted coronavirus nursing home deaths, covered it up, and then he supposedly threatened state officials into falling in line behind him. Cuomo is also facing sexual harassment accusations from multiple former aides, and now a third woman has produced a photo of herself with Cuomo while describing his inappropriate behavior.

Chris Cuomo opened his CNN show on Monday by addressing his brother’s scandals, saying “obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so.”

For almost a year, CNN has been criticized for breaching journalistic integrity guidelines by allowing the Cuomo brothers to conduct friendly interviews with each other in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. As such, critics are ripping CNN’s handling of the whole shebang, plus they’re slamming Cuomo for saying he can’t cover his brother now that scandals are placing him under massive political pressure.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: