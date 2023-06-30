‘Court Misinterpreted the Constitution’: Biden Pulls No Punches In Reaction To Supreme Court Decision

President Joe Biden took a jab at the Supreme Court on Friday after it struck down his student loan forgiveness program, declaring the court “misinterpreted the constitution.”

The strongly worded comment came as Biden was wrapping up his remarks announcing new steps to provide relief for borrowers in the wake of the decision. As Biden was walking away from the podium a reporter shouted a question, “Did you overstep your authority?”

Biden shot back, “I think the court misinterpreted the constitution.”

Biden announced in his remarks that the Education Department would not refer borrowers to credit agencies for 12 months in order to provide additional relief.

“Today’s decision has closed one path. Now we’re going to pursue another. I’m never going to stop fighting for you. We’re going to get this done, God willing,” he declared.

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts’s opinion on Friday, which ended the student loan relief argued that the executive branch lacked the authority to cancel the debt.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

