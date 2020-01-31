comScore

CPAC Spites Mitt Romney After Senator Votes for Witnesses: ‘NOT INVITED’

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 31st, 2020, 7:31 pm

The Conservative Political Action Conference, referred to as CPAC, with Chairman Matt Schlapp at the helm, issued a statement declaring that Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) will not be invited to the conservative conference after voting in favor of hearing from witnesses late Friday.

The conference set to take place at the end of February has President Donald Trump as the keynote speaker.

Schlapp mocked Romney as a self-proclaimed “extreme conservative” in the tweet saying the senator’s barred from speaking at this year’s conference.

The senator from Utah has previously spoken at the conference many times over the years, including in 2013 after his 2012 election loss.

Reactions to the move were swift on Twitter blasting the conference for their lack of “dissent.”

UPDATE: Matt Schlapp responded to a request from Mediaite for comment by stating, “I think the tweet speaks for itself!”

