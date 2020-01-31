The Conservative Political Action Conference, referred to as CPAC, with Chairman Matt Schlapp at the helm, issued a statement declaring that Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) will not be invited to the conservative conference after voting in favor of hearing from witnesses late Friday.

The conference set to take place at the end of February has President Donald Trump as the keynote speaker.

Schlapp mocked Romney as a self-proclaimed “extreme conservative” in the tweet saying the senator’s barred from speaking at this year’s conference.

The senator from Utah has previously spoken at the conference many times over the years, including in 2013 after his 2012 election loss.

BREAKING: The “extreme conservative” and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020

Reactions to the move were swift on Twitter blasting the conference for their lack of “dissent.”

oh what a calamity how will Mitt ever be able to carry on https://t.co/7vsYOPzEuh — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 31, 2020

Dissent will not be tolerated https://t.co/kLtH6PRcYI — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 31, 2020

“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” https://t.co/atjmepTQ7g — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 31, 2020

Days ago, a number of GOP senators said they were furious at the suggestion Trump might retaliate against them for opposing witnesses. https://t.co/5etHV8jO61 — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) January 31, 2020

Cancel culture strikes again https://t.co/LnuLsGWpuJ — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 31, 2020

48% of Utahns approve of Mitt Romney. His colleague Mike Lee is polling at 46% approval. So I think he’ll probably manage to survive the immense set back of a CPAC shun and sick burn via tweet from Matt Schlapp. https://t.co/YxAipedZhW — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 31, 2020

How will Romney ever recover from not being invited to an event that features Diamond & Silk and Dan Bongino as speakers https://t.co/avd1035Z3o — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 31, 2020

American “conservatism” 2020: Diamond & Silk are headliners at CPAC; former Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney isn’t invited. https://t.co/Les5ceMJHV — Dan Epps (@danepps) February 1, 2020

UPDATE: Matt Schlapp responded to a request from Mediaite for comment by stating, “I think the tweet speaks for itself!”

