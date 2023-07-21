Dallas Weatherman Has Hilarious Explanation For Temperature Typo: ‘Everyone in McKinney Is Dead’

Dallas meteorologist Pete Delkus gave a humorous response after a typo appeared on his evening weather report.

Delkus was showcasing the heat index for the Dallas – Fort Worth area on WFAA’s Wednesday night broadcast when a massive typo appeared on the screen showcasing the local city of McKinney reaching temperatures of 101,105 degrees.

“100 in Terrell. Right now in Terrell and in Dallas. Your, your heat index is 107. Everyone in McKinney is dead,” Delkus said.

“The temperature the, the heat index right now in McKinney is 10,000. What is that? 101,105. It’s hot in McKinney,” he said, joking that his coworker and fellow meteorologist Jesse Hawila may have played a part in the error.

“Jesse Hawila — I thought he was on paternity leave. He’s sabotaging me again. 105 in Corsicana. The heat index in Meridian is 110,” Delkus said. “So we’ll fix that. Probably the heat index in McKinney’s about 105.”

Texas among various other southern states have experienced a heat wave that has set record temperatures this summer.

Although none of the temperatures in the area were close to the “100,000” range, Corpus Christi, Texas, located six hours south of Dallas, set a new record for 125 degree heat index earlier this week.

