‘Abhorrent Behavior’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Ethics Complaint From Hunter Biden’s Lawyer After Showing Graphic Sexual Images

Hunter Biden‘s attorney filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday after the Republican firebrand showed graphic sexual images of the president’s son during a Congressional hearing earlier this week.

Biden’s lawyer, Abbe David Lowell, said in a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics that Greene’s actions were ‘abhorrent” and “blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct.”

“Your colleague has lowered herself, and by extension the entire House of Representatives, to a new level of abhorrent behavior that blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct,” Lowell wrote, according to the Washington Post. “If the OCE takes its responsibilities seriously, it will promptly and decisively condemn and discipline Ms. Greene for her latest actions.”

The letter further cites comments made by Greene where the lawmaker tried linking Biden to “an Eastern prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

On Wednesday, two IRS whistleblowers testified before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee regarding Hunter Biden’s tax crimes case. Green used her question of IRS special agent Joseph Ziegler to display graphic poster boards of Hunter Biden’s genitalia and lightly censored screenshots of him engaging in intercourse with a female companion.

The images were so graphic that Fox News had to blur out Greene’s displays live on air midway through her questioning.

Greene’s actions brought widespread criticism from Democratic members on the committee panel, including from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who noted that Republicans had reached a “new low.”

