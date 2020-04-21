comScore
De Blasio Says NYC Will Hold Ticker-Tape Parade for Health Care Workers When the City Reopens

By Josh FeldmanApr 21st, 2020, 2:39 pm

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has proposed a ticker tape parade honoring health care workers as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over and the city can reopen.

In remarks Tuesday on New York City going back to normal after the pandemic, the mayor said, “When that day comes that we can restart the vibrant, beautiful life of this city again, the first thing we will do is we will have a ticker tape parade down the Canyon of Heroes for our health care workers and our first responders.”

“We will honor those who saved us,” de Blasio continued. “The first thing we will do, before we think about anything else, is we will take the time as only New York City can do, to throw the biggest, best parade to honor these heroes.”

De Blasio’s proposal has already received some criticism:

