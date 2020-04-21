New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has proposed a ticker tape parade honoring health care workers as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over and the city can reopen.

In remarks Tuesday on New York City going back to normal after the pandemic, the mayor said, “When that day comes that we can restart the vibrant, beautiful life of this city again, the first thing we will do is we will have a ticker tape parade down the Canyon of Heroes for our health care workers and our first responders.”

Mayor de Blasio’s remarks on #NYC parade for health care workers and first responders pic.twitter.com/uqZFbH7ihg — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) April 21, 2020

“We will honor those who saved us,” de Blasio continued. “The first thing we will do, before we think about anything else, is we will take the time as only New York City can do, to throw the biggest, best parade to honor these heroes.”

De Blasio’s proposal has already received some criticism:

Bill de Blasio is a smug, dumb, and incompetent mayor. https://t.co/KCIBL4VCfU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 21, 2020

I wasted years of my life arguing that people were too hard on Bill de Blasio, a reasonably effective mayor who delivered concrete improvements people’s lives, and then coronavirus happened…. https://t.co/kdVspBbZRs — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 21, 2020

honestly every single thing de blasio has done during this crisis has been so monumentally dumb but this has to take the cake https://t.co/3KWK4rS3xF — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 21, 2020

The best way to avoid a second wave of pandemic infection is to have a parade in the most coronavirus-crippled and densely populated city in the United States https://t.co/3EiHqtnPHZ — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) April 21, 2020

Yes, the first thing we should do is definitely to put NYC’s essential health workers in close proximity to absolutely massive crowds. They will LOVE that. https://t.co/HnocNERazm — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 21, 2020

Amazing, he still doesn’t get it https://t.co/rQE9xmRJ1J — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 21, 2020

